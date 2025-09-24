Azerbaijani minister explores avenues for social cooperation with Morocco and Sudan

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, met with Moroccan delegation led by Younes Sekkouri, Minister of Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills.

During the meeting, Anar Aliyev underscored that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, a country bound by religious and cultural roots.

Younes Sekkouri highlighted the substantial opportunities to broadening the collaboration and actively sharing experiences between the two countries across many domains, including labor, employment, and social protection of the population.

During the meeting with Mutasim Ahmed Saleh Adam, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Welfare of the Republic of Sudan, the sides mentioned broad opportunities for interaction in social field between the two countries.

During both meetings, Anar Aliyev provided insight into the large-scale social reforms implemented in the country.