Azerbaijani national dances presented at Latvia's famous traditional holiday for the first time

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani dance group "Buta," based in Latvia and led by Angela Jafarova, participated for the first time in Latvia’s renowned traditional holiday held on July 5-13 in the capital city of Riga, showcasing traditional Azerbaijani dances.

According to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Latvia, at a concert featuring diaspora and foreign guest groups in Riga’s Vērmane Garden on July 11, the "Buta" group performed Azerbaijani dances including "Uzundara," "Sari Gelin," "Gaval," and "Kelaghayi," all presented in traditional national costumes. Their captivating performance aroused great interest among the audience.

A week of celebration, which was also attended by Latvia’s President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of the Parliament, culminated in a grand parade of participants through Riga on July 13.

The 13th Latvian School Youth Song and Dance Festival brought together participants from various artistic groups from Latvia and the diaspora — choral and vocal ensemble singers, folk and contemporary dancers, wind band and symphony orchestra musicians, folklore and folk music ensemble participants, accordion players, kokle players, young artists, as well as actors.