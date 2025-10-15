Azerbaijani oil price drops by more than 3% in global markets
Baku, October 15, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil fell by $2.17, or 3.27 percent, to settle at $64.11 per barrel in global markets.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
