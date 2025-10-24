Azerbaijani oil price rises by more than 5% in global markets
Baku, October 24, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $3.30, or 5.20 percent, to settle at $66.75 per barrel on Friday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say
- 23.10.2025 [20:37]
Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"
- 23.10.2025 [19:16]
Azerbaijani wrestler to fight for bronze at U23 World Championships
- 23.10.2025 [18:22]
SOCAR President meets with ABB Senior Vice President for Northern Europe
- 23.10.2025 [17:52]
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank explores development momentum of financial sector
- 23.10.2025 [17:44]
Bayern all smiles as Jamal Musiala returns to training on the pitch
- 23.10.2025 [17:35]
COP30 preparations underway
- 23.10.2025 [16:51]
Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit
- 23.10.2025 [16:38]
Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette
- 23.10.2025 [16:29]
Shusha–Khankendi tour organized for participants of international conference
- 23.10.2025 [16:09]
Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants
- 23.10.2025 [16:07]
ANAMA joins international conference on mine action
- 23.10.2025 [16:04]
Azerbaijan repatriates six more citizens from Syria
- 23.10.2025 [14:51]
International travelers arrive in Fuzuli district
- 23.10.2025 [14:43]
Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants
- 23.10.2025 [14:34]
23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard
- 23.10.2025 [14:33]
Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed
- 23.10.2025 [14:32]
DOST Agency holds meeting with Serbian delegation
- 23.10.2025 [14:16]
Azerbaijan–Estonia trade more than doubles
- 23.10.2025 [14:11]
Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives
- 23.10.2025 [13:52]
12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan
- 23.10.2025 [13:46]
® Azerconnect Group participates in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum
- 23.10.2025 [13:44]
SOFAZ reports investment returns and extra-budgetary revenues
- 23.10.2025 [13:40]
SOFAZ announces revenues from oil and gas agreements
- 23.10.2025 [13:30]
Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU
- 23.10.2025 [13:19]
Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane draws level with Kylian Mbappé
- 23.10.2025 [13:00]
International travelers tour Shusha
- 23.10.2025 [12:50]
ICESCO Director-General meets Azerbaijani youth
- 23.10.2025 [12:40]
Gold price nears $4,130 on global market
- 23.10.2025 [12:33]
Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion
- 23.10.2025 [12:26]
To His Excellency Mr. Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary
- 23.10.2025 [11:29]
Azerbaijani oil price surges in global markets
- 23.10.2025 [10:58]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 23.10.2025 [10:56]
Azerbaijan’s sustainable economy highlighted at UNCTAD16
- 22.10.2025 [20:53]
Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Colombia
- 22.10.2025 [20:37]
Jaguar Land Rover hack has cost UK economy £1.9bn, experts say
- 22.10.2025 [20:29]
Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign Minister
- 22.10.2025 [20:24]
International travelers visit Lachin
- 22.10.2025 [20:22]
Villa Mussolini in Riccione up for sale
- 22.10.2025 [20:10]
Dushanbe hosts 35th meeting of CIS General Prosecutors’ Coordination Council
- 22.10.2025 [20:00]