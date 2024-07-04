Azerbaijani Para Taekwondo fighters to compete at 2024 World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge tournament

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighters are gearing up to demonstrate their prowess at the 2024 World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge tournament to be held in Chuncheon, Korea.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Sabir Zeynalov (-58kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (-70kg) and Abulfaz Abuzarli (-80kg).