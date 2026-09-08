Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker addresses 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, delivered an online address at the 4th International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians, themed “The Role of Parliaments in the Face of Technological Transformation, Political Fragmentation and the Crisis of Democratic Confidence,” organized by the Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries (GRULAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the Milli Majlis is making consistent efforts to enhance its legal framework and actively utilize electronic document management, electronic voting, and legislative monitoring systems. She noted that newly adopted legislative acts also provide a comprehensive legal basis for conducting public discussions and parliamentary hearings in electronic format.

According to her, policies related to digitalization, e-government, artificial intelligence, and innovation in Azerbaijan are successfully coordinated by the Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Stressing that digitalization significantly contributes to transparency and accessibility in parliaments, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova pointed out that technology can under no circumstances replace accountability, political dialogue, and strong institutional structures.