Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating funds for the repair and reconstruction of the Pir Hasan Mausoleum located in the Mardakan settlement of the Khazar district in Baku.

According to the Order, AZN 550,000 will be allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund to the State Committee on Religious Associations for the restoration of the shrine.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the provision of the allocated funds, while the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with resolving matters arising from the implementation of the Order.