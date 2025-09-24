Azerbaijani President: Over the past three years, cargo shipments along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan have grown by approximately 90 percent

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“We have made significant investments in transport infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, particularly in seaport, shipyard, railways, and other logistics infrastructure,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum: “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor.”

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Caspian cargo fleet all form essential transport infrastructure that ensures the smooth functioning of the Middle Corridor. In the Azerbaijani segment of the Middle Corridor, work is underway to upgrade, digitize, and modernize infrastructure, as well as to expand its transit capacity.

Over the past three years, cargo shipments along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan have grown by approximately 90 percent, while transit times have been significantly shortened. Projections indicate that by 2030, the freight capacity of the Middle Corridor will triple compared to 2021, with transit times expected to be cut in half,” the head of state emphasized.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent