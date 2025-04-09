Azerbaijani President: Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“And due to the historical connections between our peoples, our mutual past as being non-free and non-independent, and also from the very beginning of the period of independence, Georgia and Azerbaijan demonstrated very high-level of mutual understanding, partnership, friendship, and actually managed to transform the region of South Caucasus into a strategically important,” the head of state noted.