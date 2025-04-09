Azerbaijani President: Unfortunately, Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's territory did not allow South Caucasus to develop

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“Unfortunately, Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's territory did not allow South Caucasus to develop as more or less integrated region. We had all chances for that, but aggression and devastation and suffering of the Azerbaijani people did not allow that to happen,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order”.

“So, South Caucasus was not integrated. Though, from economic point of view and point of view of transportation routes and, of course, energy security, that could have happened. If we look at the relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia, we will see all those segments, which I just mentioned, energy security, transportation, political dialogue, investments, economic advantages. So, Armenia actually deprived itself from that, and actually, as a result of occupation and aggression, deprived itself from becoming a transit country, important transit country for Azerbaijan's energy resources and transportation routes,” the head of state noted.