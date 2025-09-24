Azerbaijani President: We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies in the field of official statistics

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

“We attach special importance to reforms based on cutting-edge technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the field of official statistics,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects” held in Baku.

“Our country strives to contribute to the global development agenda by actively collaborating with leading states and international organizations in this direction,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.