Azerbaijani President’s leadership and initiatives should serve as an example for other countries, says Uzbek parliamentary committee chairman

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“The role of NGOs in the world is not limited to social projects, but it is also of great importance in promoting healthy dialogue and ensuring peace,” said Bobur Bekmurodov, Chairman of the Committee of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and the Nationwide movement Yuksalish, as he addressed the Forum themed “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World Forum,” held in Baku on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the world today is increasingly moving away from democratic values and principles. However, the existence of NGOs offers strong resistance to this negative trend, providing an alternative," Bekmurodov noted.

Noting that Baku’s hosting the forum is a clearly testament to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s support for sustainable development, Bobur Bekmurodov added: “In this regard, the Azerbaijani President’s leadership and initiatives should serve as an example for other countries”.

“The voices of NGOs should be heard in a clear and decisive manner not only at the local level, but also at the state level. Because NGOs are one of the most influential tools

directly expressing societal problems and work for development and justice,” the committee chairman underlined.