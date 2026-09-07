Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq visit Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

On September 7, a delegation comprising 50 Azerbaijani religious figures from Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq, visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrdom monument.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and lay flowers at his grave.

Then delegation proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity and lay flowers at their graves.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Turkish Martyrdom monument and commemorated the Turkish soldiers who died in the battles to liberate Baku from Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak forces in 1918.