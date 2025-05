Azerbaijani rowers claim bronze medals at International “President Cup 2025” regatta in Sugovushan

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rowers scooped three bronze medals at the International President Cup 2025 regatta, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, held in Sugovushan, Tartar district.

Rowers Amil Ramazanov (born 2007-2008), Alimurad Hajizada (2009-2010), and Mustafa Valizada (2011-2012) each secured third place in the 200-meter kayak race.

The traditional International President Cup 2025 Regatta is taking place from April 28 to May 3, 2025, in Mingachevir and Sugovushan, Azerbaijan.

The event brings together over 200 athletes from more than 20 countries.