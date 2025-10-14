Azerbaijani, Russian, Iranian officials inspect North-South International Transport Corridor infrastructure

Astara, October 14, AZERTAC

Delegations led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh visited key infrastructure facilities of the North-South International Transport Corridor in the city of Astara, Iran.

During the visit, the officials were briefed on the ongoing construction of the highway and railway across the Astara River, as well as the operations of the customs checkpoint.

It was noted that in December 2023, a new automobile bridge and border checkpoint meeting international standards were reconstructed and commissioned on the Astarachay River along the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. The foundation stone for the new bridge over the Astarachay River was laid on January 25, 2022.

The delegations also toured the South Freight Terminal in Astara, Iran, owned by Azerbaijan Railways. The project is nearing completion, with 94 percent of design work and 81 percent of construction already finalized. The terminal features warehouses, grain and fruit terminals, and 19,773 square meters of container storage area. Last year, the facility handled over 800,000 tons of cargo.

The officials further inspected the construction progress of the Rasht–Astara railway in Iran.