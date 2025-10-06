Azerbaijani screenwriter and actor awarded at 2025 Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival in Aktau

Astana, October 6, AZERTAC

The Turkic World “Korkyt Ata Turkic Film" Festival, organized with the support of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), was held in Aktau.

The 2025 Korkyt Ata Turkic Film Festival featured a program of about forty seven films from various Turkic nations and regions.

Azerbaijan’s Taleh Yuzbeyov won the "Best Screenplay" award for his screenplay for the film "May Be", while Parviz Mammadrzayev bestowed with the "Best Actor" award for his role in the movie "Oil."

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent