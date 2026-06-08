The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijani Speaker invites Vietnam to engage actively in Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network

Baku, June 8, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with a delegation led by Nguyen Tien, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy (SPP) of Vietnam, who is on a visit to the country.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova expressed her confidence that the visit would contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan–Vietnam ties.

The meeting highlighted that the foundations of Azerbaijan–Vietnam relations were laid by Heydar Aliyev and Ho Chi Minh and have developed dynamically since Azerbaijan’s independence. It was also noted that high-level reciprocal visits have played a key role in enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation within international organizations. In this regard, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and invited Vietnam to take an active part in the platform.

Sahiba Gafarova briefed the Vietnamese side on Azerbaijan’s parliamentary system, its legislative development, international activities, and party representation, as well as cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office. She noted that cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam contributes to fostering bilateral ties. The parties also discussed prospects for enhancing interparliamentary cooperation with the National Assembly of Vietnam and enhancing parliamentary friendship relations.

Vietnamese SPP Prosecutor General Nguyen Tien conveyed greetings of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, hailing Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of major international events, including COP29. He also highlighted the importance of agreements signed between the prosecution authorities of Vietnam and Azerbaijan, noting that the new cooperation program will bolster efforts to combat crime.

The sides also discussed a range of other issues of mutual interest.

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