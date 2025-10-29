Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: The history of Azerbaijani statehood is one marked by profound trials and remarkable victories

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

“The history of Azerbaijani statehood is one marked by profound trials and remarkable victories. After restoring its independence in 1991, Azerbaijan faced a complex and challenging situation across political, economic, military, and other spheres.

Armed aggression and internal crisis posed a serious threat to Azerbaijan’s state independence. In such a critical situation, the historic mission carried out with determination by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, played a pivotal role in resolving the country’s pressing challenges, restoring stability, re-establishing the rule of law, and laying the foundations of a modern state. Under his leadership, the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan was drafted and adopted in 1995, setting forth the country’s development strategy,” said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis as she addressed the International Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan held in parliament on the topic "The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Modern World."

Noting that the Constitution established the principles of national sovereignty, the rule of law, and the separation of powers, while also providing guarantees for the protection of human rights and freedoms, Speaker Gafarova added: “In this sense, the fundamental law of our state is not merely a legal document; it is also a symbol of a new era in Azerbaijan’s national history, marked by confidence in the future and a spirit of nation-building. The path initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.”

“The past 22 years have entered the history of Azerbaijani statehood as a period of dynamic and comprehensive development,” Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said.