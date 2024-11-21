Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs and Kenya’s SMACHS Foundation sign memorandum

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs and Kenya’s SMACHS Foundation signed a memorandum of cooperation during COP29.

The document was signed by Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs, and Charlene Ruto, Founder of the SMACHS Foundation.

The memorandum aims to enhance relations and foster joint initiatives between the NGOs of both countries.

Following the signing ceremony, a presentation showcasing the activities of the SMACHS Foundation was held.