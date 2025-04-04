Azerbaijan’s “Azerenerji” OJSC, Turkish “TEIAŞ” sign operating agreement to increase export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, met with Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye, to assess the cooperation on strategically important energy security projects.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, Nakhchivan - Türkiye Energy Transmission project and Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria “Green Energy Corridor” project.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s “Azerenerji” OJSC and Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) singed an operating agreement to increase the export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye.