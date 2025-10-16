Azerbaijan’s Baku State University, Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev ink MoU

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

The Baku State University (BSU) and Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

The document was inked by Elchin Babayev, Rector of the BSU, and Dan Blumberg, Vice President of the Ben-Gurion University.

The MoU envisages enhancing the international collaboration between the two universities, holding joint researches and student exchange, as well as implementing joint initiatives in artificial intelligence and data science.