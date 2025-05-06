Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations, Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies ink Memorandum of Understanding

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran have today signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the event titled “Azerbaijan–Iran Relations in the Context of Regional Processes”.

According to the memorandum, the AIR Center and IPIS aim to establish mutually beneficial cooperation based on academic exchange and the implementation of joint projects.

The document was inked by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, and Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the Institute for Political and International Studies.