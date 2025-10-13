Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov has departed for Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Scheduled for October 13–18, the meetings will feature sessions of the Selection Group and gatherings of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Caucasus, Middle East, and Central Asia. The Azerbaijani delegation will also meet with the heads of the World Bank and IMF.
The program includes a series of bilateral meetings and discussions between the Azerbaijani delegation and leaders of foreign central banks and financial institutions.
The WB and IMF Annual Meetings primarily focus on global economic developments, international financial stability, and issues related to sustainable development.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku
- 12.10.2025 [23:45]
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
- 12.10.2025 [22:36]
Turkish, Syrian officials hold security talks in Ankara
- 12.10.2025 [17:01]
Azerbaijani pianist performs solo concert in London
- 12.10.2025 [15:02]
Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at Lima Grand Prix 2025 in Peru
- 12.10.2025 [14:07]
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain
- 12.10.2025 [11:40]
Italian media: Music – Mugham, a UNESCO heritage, in Rome
- 12.10.2025 [11:19]
To His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain
- 12.10.2025 [11:01]
Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes
- 12.10.2025 [09:46]
Participants of "Unity-2025" exercise leave for Uzbekistan, Defense Ministry
- 11.10.2025 [20:33]
More than 30 civilians killed in RSF drone strikes in W. Sudan: sources
- 11.10.2025 [19:29]
Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference
- 11.10.2025 [18:20]
Mud volcano erupts in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district
- 11.10.2025 [18:13]
Azerbaijan Army holds athletics competitions
- 11.10.2025 [18:02]
Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s Zangilan
- 11.10.2025 [17:36]
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk
- 11.10.2025 [17:04]
China launches Gravity-1 rocket from sea
- 11.10.2025 [16:42]
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Middle East
- 11.10.2025 [16:37]
International conference participants visit Zangilan mosque
- 11.10.2025 [15:57]
Barcelona's Olmo suffers calf injury with Spain, set for tests
- 11.10.2025 [13:29]
USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine
- 11.10.2025 [12:08]
® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition
- 11.10.2025 [11:10]
Germany and France win, Belgium held and Swiss beat Sweden
- 11.10.2025 [11:10]
Italian media: Vladimir Putin admits downing of Azerbaijani plane
- 11.10.2025 [11:02]