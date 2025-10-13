Azerbaijan’s Central Bank delegation to attend 2025 World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov has departed for Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Scheduled for October 13–18, the meetings will feature sessions of the Selection Group and gatherings of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Caucasus, Middle East, and Central Asia. The Azerbaijani delegation will also meet with the heads of the World Bank and IMF.

The program includes a series of bilateral meetings and discussions between the Azerbaijani delegation and leaders of foreign central banks and financial institutions.

The WB and IMF Annual Meetings primarily focus on global economic developments, international financial stability, and issues related to sustainable development.