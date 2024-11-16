Azerbaijan’s deputy minister: Our target is to create EWS up to 2027 as effective adaptation measure

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“Climate change is an irreversible process. Therefore, it is important to develop EWS. According to the WMO the damage from disaster can be reduced by 30% if an early warning is issued within 24 hours. Our target is to create EWS up to 2027 as effective adaptation measure,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva as she addressed a high-level event on Strengthening Climate Information and Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems for Increased Resilience as part of the COP29.

“Significant action are taken by Government to invest in to modernization of monitoring system, which is first pillar for EW. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Finland and Türkiye for their technical and methodological support to this process.

Today at global level many countries of the world lack multi-hazard early warning systems, climate resilience measures and local disaster preparedness plans. EWS must be available to everyone, including LDCs and SIDS.

To address all these gaps, in 2019 Azerbaijan by support of UNEP submitted project concept to the Green Climate Fund “Strengthening Climate Information and Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems for Increased Resilience in Azerbaijan” was approved in October of this year.

We aim to provide an opportunity for our neighbouring countries to collaborate and benefit from project implementation as it will serve regional perspectives on addressing climate change risks,” Taghiyeva mentioned.