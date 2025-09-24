Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Iran’s Minister of Roads visit Tabriz and Julfa to review progress on Araz Corridor

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Tehran, Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, visited the cities of Tabriz and Julfa in East Azerbaijan Province and met with Governor Bahram Sarmast.

The sides underlined the province’s significant role in Azerbaijan–Iran relations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan’s regions and East Azerbaijan Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, together with Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, visited the Aghbend–Kelaleh highway bridge and the Julfa–Kelaleh road within the framework of the Araz Corridor. They reviewed the current status of bridge construction and road expansion on site.

The officials also discussed the potential location and existing infrastructure for the planned Ordubad–Siyahrud bridge and inspected the designated area.