Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister: More than 80 percent of Azerbaijan’s strategic mineral reserves are concentrated in the liberated territories

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

“More than 80 percent of Azerbaijan’s strategic mineral reserves are concentrated in the liberated territories,” said Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during a dialogue session held as part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.

The minister noted that the mining industry is one of the main drivers of economic activity in these regions.

“The restoration of the liberated territories is not merely an economic or social project for Azerbaijan, but a process of profound national importance that ensures the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their native lands. These regions have been declared ‘green development zones,’ and all infrastructure projects are being implemented using the latest technologies. The economic potential of the liberated territories is not limited to mining alone; the agricultural, tourism, industrial, logistics, and transport sectors will also play an essential role in the region’s development,” Mikayil Jabbarov added.