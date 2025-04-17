Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry, Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre & Cartography explore exchange of information

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with a Russian delegation led by Oleg Skufinsky, Head of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography.

During the meeting, Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted the progress made in Azerbaijan in the areas of state property management, privatization, efficient land use, cadastre, and real estate registration.

The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of economy, as well as the exchange of experience and information between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography. They also emphasized the effective use of registration and cadastre databases.