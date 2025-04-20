Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister attends presentation of “Nur” project –gasification of Korça city

Baku, April 20, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, participated in the public presentation of the “Nur” project – the gasification of the Albanian city of Korça.

Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, MPs, Murad Heydarov, Executive Director of SOCAR Balkans, also attended the event.

In his remarks, Minister Parviz Shahbazov described this project as a manifestation of the strategic vision and decisions of the heads of state of both countries, contributing to the development of friendly partnership relations, as well as a major outcome of high-level Azerbaijani-Albanian relations and energy partnership.

Describing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's support in the implementation of this initiative as unmatched, Prime Minister Edi Rama said: “The Azerbaijani President is the greatest friend of Albania and the Albanian people. This project is being implemented at a very important and strategic moment for Albania.”

The participants positively assessed the inauguration of the SOCAR Gas Albania office following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR, Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and the Albgaz company as part of the COP29 in Baku in November last year, stressing the importance of accelerating the processes at the next phase.