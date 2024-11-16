Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister holds discussions with his Belgian counterpart and Head of German Wind Energy Association

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Tinne Van der Straeten, Belgium's Minister of Energy, and Babel Haidebroek, Head of the German Wind Energy Association (GWEA) meetings on the margins of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the meeting, with the Belgium minister of energy, the sides held comprehensive discussions on COP29 energy initiatives, Azerbaijan's projects to diversify Europe's energy supply through Green Energy sources and corridors, as well as regional energy cooperation.

“We discussed multifaceted cooperation opportunities with German companies in the context of the development of offshore wind energy, the "Caspian-Europe Green Energy Corridor" project, and the prospects of Central Asia joining this corridor,” said Minister Parviz Shahbazov on X as he met with Babel Haidebroek.