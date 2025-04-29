Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Attends 105th CIS Economic Council Meeting in Tashkent

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Yagub Eyyubov, attended the 105th meeting of the CIS Economic Council held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov—who is also a member of the CIS Economic Council—welcomed the participants. The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the CIS Economic Council, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Hokim Kholikzoda.

Deputy Prime Ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia, along with CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, also took part in the discussions, which covered a broad range of topics related to economic cooperation among member states.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval of a comprehensive set of measures aimed at stimulating mutual investment within the CIS through 2030. The initiative, developed at the suggestion of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, was presented by Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Umid Abidkhodjayev. It is intended to improve the investment climate and increase reciprocal foreign direct investment flows among the member states.

The heads of the delegations endorsed a draft concept for harmonizing national air transport management systems across the CIS member states. The goal of the initiative is to unify air navigation systems in order to enhance the economic efficiency of airspace use, establish transparent boundaries for international air travel, and provide consistent services to airspace users based on standardized rules and technologies. Chairman of the Interstate Aviation Committee, Oleg Storchevoy, presented the concept, highlighting its expected outcomes such as improved safety, regularity, and efficiency of civil aviation flights, as well as enhanced service quality. The document will be submitted to the CIS Council of Heads of Government for consideration.

The meeting also reviewed the “Draft Concept for Cooperation Among CIS Member States in the Field of Public Health Protection,” presented by Russian Deputy Health Minister Andrey Plutnitsky. The concept outlines coordinated actions aimed at creating conditions for interstate cooperation to protect public health, develop healthcare systems, improve quality of life, and advance collaboration in the pharmaceutical field.

Participants were also introduced to the Draft Concept for Developing Cooperation in the Light Industry Sector among CIS Member States and its implementation plan. The concept aims to meet demand for light industry goods using domestic resources, strengthen national security by supplying strategic sectors with high-quality products, develop scientific support systems for light industry, and address key challenges by adopting modern innovative technologies.

Participants approved the draft Agreement on Cooperation in the Development of the Heavy Engineering Industry among CIS Member States. They also heard a report on the activities of CIS member states' antitrust authorities in socially significant goods markets and reviewed proposed amendments to the Action Plan for the Implementation of the Concept for Interregional and Cross-Border Cooperation among CIS Member States until 2030.

In addition, the meeting discussed matters related to financing of CIS institutions, statistics, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, the insurance services market, archival work, and radionavigation systems in CIS member countries.

The next meeting of the Economic Council is scheduled to take place in Moscow on July 18, 2025.