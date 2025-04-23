Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing VIDEO

Beijing, April 23, AZERTAC

On April 23, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughter Leyla Aliyeva, and other family members visited the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The Great Hall of the People, located at the western edge of Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing, serves as the venue for China’s most important state events and ceremonies. These include congresses of the Communist Party of China, annual sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC), and official welcoming ceremonies for foreign heads of state.

Constructed to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Great Hall of the People was inaugurated in 1959. Designed as a symbol of national unity, it consists of three sections. The complex houses the Grand Auditorium, Main Auditorium, Congress Hall, State Banquet Hall, official reception rooms, and the administrative building of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. There are also halls named after each region of China within the Great Hall of the People.

The hall is open to the public on select days of the month when no state events are scheduled.