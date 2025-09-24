Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister addresses meeting held as part of 80th session of UN General Assembly

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative held on the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

In his remarks, Minister Bayramov emphasized that the long-standing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and China have recently been elevated to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s support for China’s proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and the newly announced Global Climate Initiative.

According to him, these initiatives promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity worldwide.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in regional cooperation, highlighting the country’s contributions to peace, enhanced connectivity, and sustainable development through transformative projects such as the East-West and North-South transport corridors—particularly the Middle Corridor, which links China and Central Asia with Europe.