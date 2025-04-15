Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: France’s hypocritical policy hinders prospects for a durable peace in the region

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

“We firmly reject and condemn the allegations made by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot that is also referred by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a local media inquiry about anti-Azerbaijani allegations by French officials.

“The duality in France’s policy—professing a desire for peace while pursuing actions that perpetuate conflict—exposes a troubling inconsistency. Such a hypocritical policy hinders prospects for a durable peace in the region.

France's provision of lethal weapons to Armenia, coupled with its persistent anti-Azerbaijan stance, not only undermines the peace process, but also stands in stark contrast to Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot's public expressions of concern over regional tensions.

Moreover, while the finalization of work on the draft peace treaty is an important development, the French side is well-aware that the signing of the peace agreement and lasting stability among others requires addressing core challenges, notably elimination of Armenia's territorial claims in its Constitution, and official dismantling of the Minsk Group and other related OSCE structures.

Obstructing judicial processes for those accused of crimes against humanity not only meddles in a nation's sovereignty but also erodes accountability for grave atrocities. Such interference by France, shields perpetrators and risks perpetuating cycles of impunity.

Instead of interfering in our regional affairs, France should give up its neocolonial policy, particularly in its overseas territories and Africa, which drawn large criticism from various nations, not just Azerbaijan.

French neocolonialism, while exploiting indigenous populations and resources, has always prioritised French interests over native welfare and fuelled long-term instability and ethnic tensions.

It is no secret that France's foreign policy exposes the moral bankruptcy of its so-called "civilizing mission."

We demand France to cease its steps that do not serve peace and undermine stability in the region,” Hajizada added.