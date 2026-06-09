Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on rising tensions in the international security environment

Baku, June 9, AZERTAC

“It is known that, in the current international security environment, increasing tensions and ongoing armed conflicts in various regions, including Ukraine and the Middle East, continue to pose a serious threat to international peace and security,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The statement reads: “Sadly, there are cases of Azerbaijani citizens in such areas being killed or suffering various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of armed clashes and military operations.

Such incidents once again demonstrate that security risks in and near conflict zones are extremely high and pose serious threats to the lives and health of our citizens who travel to or operate in those regions.

In this context, we once again call on our citizens to carefully assess the security situation before travelling to foreign countries, to take into account the warnings and recommendations of official state bodies, and to avoid travelling to areas where conflicts and military operations are being conducted.

In this regard, we once again underscore the fact that any form of participation by citizens in armed conflicts and military operations on the territory of foreign states, whether on a mercenary or voluntary basis, entails criminal liability in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

The diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan continue their activities to protect the rights and interests of our citizens abroad.

Furthermore, it is of particular importance for every citizen to take a responsible approach to their own safety and to avoid high-risk activities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor developments related to the international situation.”