Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues update on condition of Azerbaijani citizens injured in Sea of Azov vessel attack

Baku, June 7, AZERTAC

Immediately after reports emerged that Azerbaijani citizens were killed and injured in a drone attack targeting cargo vessels in the Sea of Azov, officials from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia departed for the scene,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed AZERTAC that representatives from the Embassy's Consular Section are currently in the city of Yeysk. The diplomats are remaining with the injured and rescued Azerbaijani citizens to provide direct consular support. The condition of the injured is reported as stable, and several individuals are expected to be discharged from the hospital shortly.

As part of the ongoing search and rescue operations conducted by the competent authorities of the Russian Federation, efforts to identify the deceased and execute other necessary protocols are currently underway.

Concurrently, the embassy is taking all required measures to process documentation for the rescued Azerbaijani citizens, issue them return certificates, and arrange their repatriation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it is keeping the situation under special supervision and maintaining close coordination with all relevant agencies.

Additional information regarding the identities of the deceased and the repatriation of their bodies to Azerbaijan will be provided to the public as it becomes available.