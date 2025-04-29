Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We strongly reject statement made by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

“We strongly reject the unacceptable, unfounded, and totally biased statement made by Michael O’Flaherty, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, on 29 April 2025 in respect to some ongoing investigations or court judgments recently delivered in Azerbaijan,” said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he commented on anti-Azerbaijani statement delivered by Michael O’Flaherty, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The mentioned statement is another ongoing unsuccessful attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and judicial procedures.

The human rights and fundamental freedoms are guaranteed and fully respected in the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with its national legislation and undertaken international commitments. Furthermore, these rights and freedoms are protected by the well-established judicial institutions of Azerbaijan that are acting independently in fulfillment of their missions.

Azerbaijan guarantees the rule of law within its sovereign territories, which doesn’t grant any special privileges to some individuals for their professional activities or exempt them from abiding by the requirements of the laws of the country. Thus, the individuals mentioned in the statement of the HCR have been charged with serious violations of the relevant legislation, the respective investigations have been conducted strictly following the criminal procedural code, and all their rights before the court have been fully provided.

We call on the HCR of the Council of Europe to refrain from interfering in the ongoing investigations or attempting to exert unacceptable pressure on the independent judicial bodies of Azerbaijan, and instead focus on multiple systematic problems in some other CoE countries in the field of human rights, rising Islamophobia, degrading treatment with migrants and asylum seekers, political persecution, the loss of lives in prisons, widespread corruption in European institutions and etc,” Hajizada added.