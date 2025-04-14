The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Azerbaijan’s hosting of 2025 Minifootball World Cup a reflection of country’s growing influence on international stage, Federation President says

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 2025 Minifootball World Cup is a reflection of the successes the country has achieved, its growing influence and reputation on the international stage,” said Orkhan Mammadov, President of Azerbaijan’s Minifootball Federation in an interview to the official website of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF).

Highlighting the current state of minifootball in Azerbaijan and the ongoing preparations for the upcoming tournament in Baku, Mammadov said: “Let me firstly note, that Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation has been working hard to make minifootball become more widespread, involving more members in our country.

AMF is a member of the European and World Minifootball Federations and actively participates in meetings and conferences with other national federations to share knowledge and best practices.

Since its establishment, the Federation has ensured the participation of the Azerbaijani national team in three European Championships (2018, 2022, and 2024) as well as the World Championship held in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

Moreover, on June 14, 2022, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the members of our national team who won the Minifootball European Championship held in Slovakia.

Based on these positive facts, more and more people, especially non-professional players, get involved in this type of sport in Azerbaijan. Minifootball is nowadays a part of football culture.

So, Azerbaijan has hosted numerous large-scale international competitions, festivals, global forums, and conferences - in short, prestigious events. It is not accidental that Azerbaijan was chosen to organize such a major event. This is, of course, a reflection of the successes Azerbaijan has achieved, its growing influence and reputation on the international stage, and the respect it has gained from the global community and international organizations. This World Cup is being eagerly awaited in our country, as it truly represents a celebration for our fans.”

“Today, Azerbaijan is not only recognized as a land of culture and peace but has also earned a unique status as a host of international sporting events, including World and European championships. There is hardly a year when our country does not host a prestigious sports competition.

As I mentioned, Azerbaijan is preparing to host yet another prominent event – the Minifootball World Championship on May 21 – June 1. This is a great responsibility, but also a source of immense pride. Naturally, organizing such a significant event comes with certain challenges. However, having undertaken this important mission, we must be ready to overcome every obstacle with confidence and professionalism.

Preparations have already started, everything is progressing according to plan. Spectators will witness not only the grand opening ceremony and games at one of the suitable venues – National Gymnastics Arena, but also enjoy side events at Baku Boulevard. Here we hope that the weather will also be promising and more and more citizens and guests of our city can get more familiar with all the facilities. Our working group is covering all issues and challenges which may arise at any step of preparation.

I firmly believe that the upcoming World championship in Baku will leave a lasting mark in the history of minifootball and become a shining page in our country's sports chronicle,” Mammadov emphasized.

“As mentioned, in our country, minifootball is loved just as much as football. Interest in this sport has grown significantly, especially after our national team became the European champion. Today, people of all ages – from children to adults – are playing minifootball on the fields owned by our Federation.

We are truly delighted to have achieved such remarkable popularity in such a short time. Our fans are always behind us. As an example, I may recall an international minifootball tournament held in May 2023 at Baku Tennis Academy. Ten teams from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Serbia, Georgia, Czech Republic, Italy, France, and the Republic of South Africa competed in the event. Local spectators were very active and we were pleased with their enthusiasm in supporting our national minifootball team during all games. We are confident that we will feel their strong support also during the World Championship as well,” the AMF President noted.

“We will be delighted to welcome the teams and fans travelling to Baku for this event. Our country is known for its great hospitality. Most importantly, it is a beautiful and completely safe destination. We warmly invite all fans to visit our capital city. I truly believe that the World Championship in Baku will remain in their memories as one of the most unforgettable tournaments. I also underline that visiting Azerbaijan for such an event will be a good opportunity to get familiar with our beautiful culture, traditions of hospitality, nature and people. I wish the best of luck to all participating teams!,” he added.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will host the 2025 WMF Minifootball World Cup scheduled to take place from May 21 to June 1.

