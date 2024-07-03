Azerbaijan’s hosting World Environment Day 2026 in spotlight of Swedish Cawa Media agency

Stockholm, July 3, AZERTAC

Swedish Cawa Media journalist and press agency has posted an article highlighting the World Environment Day, which Baku will be held in Baku on June 5, 2026.

“World Environment Day, which Baku will host on 5 June 2026, is the largest global platform for environmental engagement and action. Established by the UN General Assembly in 1972, the Day inspires and is celebrated by millions of people across the world, who participate in online and in-person activities and events around the world aimed at accelerating environmental progress for people and planet. With Azerbaijan as hosts, World Environment Day 2026 will focus on climate change,” the article said.

“Azerbaijan has also stepped up to lead global efforts to address the climate crisis as COP29 hosts. COP29 will be a key moment to drive global action. UNEP is ready to support Azerbaijan to deliver progress – progress on new climate finance goals, progress on transparency, progress on technology, progress on methane and progress on more ambitious NDCs,” the author mentioned.

