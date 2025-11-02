Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Arab Parliament discuss prospects for further expanding relations

Baku, November 2, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with President of the Arab Parliament Mohamed Alyammahi in Cairo during her working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Muslim countries, emphasizing that these ties are based on shared religious, cultural, and spiritual values.

The sides noted the important role of interparliamentary cooperation in strengthening relations among countries. It was underlined that the Milli Majlis maintains close ties with the Arab Parliament and the parliaments of its member states. Satisfaction was expressed over the participation of parliamentary delegations from several Arab countries in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, recently held in Baku.

Mohamed Alyammahi noted that Azerbaijan holds a special place for Arab countries and conveyed his congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the 5th anniversary of Victory Day on November 8.

The meeting emphasized the significance of joint activities between the Milli Majlis and the Arab Parliament at the international level. It was noted that the Arab Parliament attaches great importance to cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and currently chaired by the Milli Majlis. It was emphasized that the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network holds observer status in the Arab Parliament, and the Arab Parliament actively participates in all events of the Parliamentary Network.

The sides also discussed prospects for further expanding relations between the Milli Majlis and the Arab Parliament and underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts in this direction.