Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace sign MoU

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the Parliamentary Meeting co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Milli Majlis as part of COP29 in Baku.

The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis, and Ahmed bin Mohamed Al-Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

Speaking about the significance of the MoU, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that the agreement would enhance cooperation between the Azerbaijani legislature and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, which represents the parliamentary dimension of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.