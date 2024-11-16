Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture, Head of International Council of Museums explore cooperation

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture met with Medea Ekner, Director General of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Adil Karimli thanked Medea Ekner for attending such a remarkable event as COP29. The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan pays special attention to museums that preserve the historical and cultural heritage. According to him, the country’s leading museums operate in line with modern standards and prioritize partnerships with renowned global museums, including ICOM.

The ICOM Director General provided an insight into the organization`s activity, the events and projects they have undertaken. Medea Ekner commended the cooperation of Azerbaijani museums with the Council.

The parties also discussed the involvement of Azerbaijani museums in ICOM's projects and Azerbaijan`s participation in the organization`s general conference scheduled to be held in Dubai (UAE) in 2025.