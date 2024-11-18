Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Princess of Jordan on sidelines of COP29

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, met with Princess Dana Firas of Jordan, President of Petra National Trust and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Cultural Heritage, on the margins of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Adil Karimli expressed his gratitude to Princess Dana Firas for her participation in this prestigious event.

The minister hailed the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan based on mutual trust, pointing out great opportunities for enhancing cultural ties.

Princess of Jordan Dana Firas said she was pleased to visit Azerbaijan and attend the excellently organized COP29.

The meeting also centered on the issues regarding COP29, as well as the climate and cultural heritage agenda.