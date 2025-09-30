Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy: Achieving 1.5°C target requires scaling up energy storage systems to 1,500 GW by 2030

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

Achieving the 1.5°C target requires not only increasing renewable energy capacity to 11,000 GW by 2030, but also scaling up energy storage systems to 1,500 GW, building or upgrading 25 million kilometers of power grids, and establishing energy corridors that connect generation and demand centers while ensuring resilience across regional systems, said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, as he addressed the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025) on international cooperation and accelerating transition to sustainable, clean and just energy.

The Minister stressed that the Climate Action Week is a prestigious platform that accelerates the global climate agenda at local and regional levels, and this platform is of the particular importance for implementing the outcomes of COP29 and advancing a clean and just energy transition. Noting that COP29, giving a strong impetus to global climate action, opened new horizons for equitable solutions and the rapid development of renewable energy, the Minister stated that in this process, the President’s farsighted strategic leadership, which already propelled Azerbaijan into the international stage as a green growth and green energy country, along with his proactive initiative in the global fight against climate change, played an unparalleled role. "In particular, the President’s vision and associated policies, transforming Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur, and Nakhchivan into green energy zones, and providing the resilience of the country’s energy system while aiming at the establishment of diversified transmission infrastructure, has been the main driving force behind COP29’s energy initiatives. So far, 67 countries have joined the Global Energy Storage and Grid Pledge, 66 countries the Hydrogen Declaration, and 59 countries the Green Energy Commitment."

It was noted that Azerbaijan plans to construct wind and solar power plants with a total capacity of 2.7 GW by 2030, in line with the grid’s maximum integration potential. This step will triple the installed renewable energy capacity in our country to 4 GW and prevent 3.2 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Over the next two years, 10 new power plants will be integrated into the grid, along with battery systems with a capacity of 250 MW and storage volume of 500 MWh to manage 2 GW of renewable energy. One of these plants, the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, is scheduled to be commissioned in November. By 2030, in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the generation capacity will reach 1.6 GW through hydro, solar, wind power plants, and rooftop panels. It will enable a reduction of more than 2 million tons of emissions.

In his remarks, the Minister also highlighted the projects of green energy corridors contributing to the energy transition and climate goals of Azerbaijan in the regional arena, connecting the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye and Europe. "By 2032, we plan to commission 6 GW onshore and offshore capacity, 4 GW of which is to be exported as part of our phased plan, through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor, which is equivalent to a reduction of approximately 4.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions," Parviz Shahbazov added.