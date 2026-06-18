The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance discusses strategic partnership and economic cooperation with Romanian delegation

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

On June 18, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev met with a Romanian delegation led by Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, Presidential Adviser for National Security of Romania.

The discussions focused on advancing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, regional cooperation, energy security, the expansion of economic ties, and other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Sahil Babayev stated that bilateral relations are anchored in the principles of strategic partnership, mutual trust, and close friendship, noting that Romania stands as one of Azerbaijan’s closest partners within the European Union. The Minister also highly valued Romania’s consistent support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Turning to energy cooperation, the Minister noted that Romania is a key importer of Azerbaijani natural gas, underscoring Azerbaijan’s vital role as a reliable partner in strengthening Europe’s energy security and diversifying its energy sources. He particularly emphasized the strategic importance of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project, which serves to reinforce long-term energy cooperation and align with global green transition goals.

Sahil Babayev also outlined ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan's public sector management, expressing a strong interest in expanding expert-level cooperation with Romania in areas such as fiscal governance, institutional modernization, the digitalization of public services, and adopting the European Union’s advanced reform experiences.

The meeting also addressed the extensive restoration and reconstruction works currently underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. The Minister noted that the landmine threat remains one of the primary humanitarian challenges of the post-conflict period, emphasizing that humanitarian demining operations are critical to ensuring a safe return for citizens, driving economic revival, and implementing regional connectivity projects.

In turn, Lazurca hailed the high level of development characterizing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania, stressing the importance of deepening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and developing regional connectivity. He highly commended the role both nations play in bridging the Caspian and Black Sea regions, pointing to the significance of the Middle Corridor as a reliable transport route between Asia and Europe.

The meeting concluded with a broad exchange of views on expanding bilateral cooperation across logistics, infrastructure, digital technologies, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

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