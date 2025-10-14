Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, and Chairman of Judges Union honored with International Association of Judges medal

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov, and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Judges Union Ramiz Rzayev have been awarded the honorary medal of the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

The award ceremony took place on the sidelines of the international conference titled “Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state,” dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.” The event was held at the Baku Convention Center as part of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges.