Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Science and Education, WB explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education met with Luis Benveniste, Global Director for Education at the World Bank on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The meeting featured discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation with the World Bank.

Luis Benveniste also participated in the high-level panels on education held on November 18 within the framework of COP29.