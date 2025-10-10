Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8 percent in first nine months of 2025

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reached $2.6 billion, marking a 7.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the October edition of Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

During this period, food product exports rose by 20.5 percent, reaching $841.4 million. Individual product exports also showed notable growth: sugar by $14.9 million (46.9 percent), fruits and vegetables by $143.7 million (31.3 percent), chemical industry products by $45.6 million (22 percent), ferrous metals and related products by $708.1 million (1 percent), cotton yarn by $2.7 million (12.5 percent), and tea by $159,400 (3.3 percent).

Agricultural product exports surged by 27.8 percent to $667.1 million, while agro-industrial product exports reached $233.1 million. Overall, combined agricultural and agro-industrial exports rose 19.2 percent, totaling $900.2 million.