Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increase by more than 17 percent in January–August

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

In January-August 2026, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports (excluding non-monetary gold) amounted to $2.81 billion, which is 17.6 percent more than in the same period of 2025, according to the September edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the report, August exports alone increased by 13 percent to reach $350.8 million.

During the eight-month period, key commodity exports saw significant growth: sugar surged 2.3 times, cotton yarn rose by 62.2 percent, aluminum products by 42.8 percent, vegetable and animal fats and oils by 30.2 percent, ferrous metals by 20.5 percent, cotton fiber by 17.8 percent, fruits and vegetables by 13.7 percent, and tea by 12.1 percent.

Additionally, agricultural exports climbed 19.2 percent to $732 million, while agro-industrial exports rose by 22.1 percent to $255.8 million, bringing the combined total to $987.8 million (up 19.9%).