Azerbaijan’s PM attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov participated in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Minsk, the capital of the Republic of Belarus.

Addressing the event in a limited format, Prime Minister Ali Asadov emphasized the importance of cooperation at various levels within the CIS.

PM Ali Asadov noted the importance of humanitarian ties, including cooperation in the healthcare sector. He added that the meeting is expected to approve the Action Plan for the preparation and hosting the "Year of Health Protection" in 2026. According to him, in this context, the improvement of the qualifications of medical workers and the introduction of innovative technologies into the health system are among the priority issues.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov especially underscored the role of sports in creating a healthy and sustainable society.

"It is no coincidence that holding various sports events within the CIS is of particular importance and acts as an important area of cooperation," he mentioned.

In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted the opening of the 3rd CIS Games in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja on September 28.

He underlined that the opening was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emphasizing that such a major sports event, in which more than 1,600 athletes will take part in 23 sports disciplines, was being held for the first time in the regions of the country (in 7 cities - Ganja, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Yevlakh), Ali Asadov expressed his confidence that the 3rd CIS Games would strengthen friendship, the spirit of sports, and also contribute to the development of sports industry and culture.

Touching upon the development of Azerbaijan's economic and trade relations with the CIS member states, the Prime Minister noted that the volume of mutual trade increased by more than 21 percent in the 8 months of the current year.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov noted the key role of modern transport and logistics infrastructure in fostering international trade relations. “Azerbaijan has become one of the leading transport and logistics centers of Eurasia, and systematic work is currently underway to modernize transport infrastructure and develop East-West, and North-South international transport corridors,” he emphasized.

Ali Asadov also added that considering the new realities emerging in the region, active work is underway on the new Zangezur Corridor, which will link Azerbaijan’s mainland and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Touching upon the green agenda, the Prime Minister said that against the background of global challenges related to climate change, Azerbaijan is actively investing in green energy technologies, including wind and hydropower.

The Prime Minister emphasized the development of international cooperation in this area, in particular, agreements have been signed with the countries of Central Asia on the implementation of renewable energy projects.

PM Ali Asadov also underscored the importance of continuing the dialogue with all CIS member states based on constructive and mutual respect.

The heads of government then continued their meeting in an expanded format, and signed a number of documents summarizing the outcome of the meeting.