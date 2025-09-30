Azerbaijan’s PM joins meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government with Belarusian President

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

On September 30, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov attended a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

President Lukashenko welcomed the members of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Asadov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to President Lukashenko.

He also discussed matters related to the bilateral economic cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Belarus.